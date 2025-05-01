Cardinal Health Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $506 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $261 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $568 million or $2.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $54.878 billion from $54.868 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $506 Mln. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $54.878 Bln vs. $54.868 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 to $8.15

