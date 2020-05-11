Markets
Cardinal Health Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $350 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $296 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $474 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $39.16 billion from $35.23 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $474 Mln. vs. $475 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.62 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $39.16 Bln vs. $35.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.40

