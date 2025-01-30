Cardinal Health Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $400 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $55.3 million from $57.4 million last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $400 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $55.3 Mln vs. $57.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 to $8.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.