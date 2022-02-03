Cardinal Health Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $49 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $629 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $357 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $45.46 billion from $41.54 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $49 Mln. vs. $629 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $45.46 Bln vs. $41.54 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.50

