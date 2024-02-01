Cardinal Health Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):

Earnings: $353 million in Q2 vs. -$130 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.43 in Q2 vs. -$0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $447 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.60 per share Revenue: $57.45 billion in Q2 vs. $51.47 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $7.35

