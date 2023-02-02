Cardinal Health Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):

Earnings: -$130 million in Q2 vs. $49 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.50 in Q2 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.14 per share Revenue: $51.47 billion in Q2 vs. $45.46 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.