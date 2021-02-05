Markets
CAH

Cardinal Health Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $629 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $514 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $41.54 billion from $39.74 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $514 Mln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.74 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q2): $41.54 Bln vs. $39.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 to $6.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More