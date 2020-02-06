Cardinal Health Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $220 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $448 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $39.74 billion from $37.74 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $448 Mln. vs. $385 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q2): $39.74 Bln vs. $37.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.40

