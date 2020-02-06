Markets
CAH

Cardinal Health Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $220 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $448 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $39.74 billion from $37.74 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $448 Mln. vs. $385 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q2): $39.74 Bln vs. $37.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular