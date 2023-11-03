Cardinal Health Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $433 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $54.76 billion from $49.60 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.40 -Revenue (Q1): $54.76 Bln vs. $49.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.75 to $7.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.