Cardinal Health Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $110 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $271 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $49.60 billion from $43.97 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $110 Mln. vs. $271 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $49.60 Bln vs. $43.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.40

