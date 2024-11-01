Cardinal Health Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):

Earnings: $416 million in Q1 vs. -$12 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.70 in Q1 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $460 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.62 per share Revenue: $52.277 billion in Q1 vs. $54.650 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 to $7.9

