Cardinal Health Gets FDA Approval For Lymphoseek Pediatric Indication

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health (CAH) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Lymphoseek (technetium Tc 99m tilmanocept) injection for pediatric use. Lymphoseek is radiopharmaceutical agent specifically designed for targeted lymphatic mapping and guiding sentinel lymph node biopsies or SLNB.

In addition to adult use, the new indication will provide lymph node identification in pediatric patients with melanoma, rhabdomyosarcoma or other types of solid tumors. This will offer physicians, oncologists and nuclear medicine specialists an efficient, accurate and safe option to enhance lymphatic mapping and SLNB in pediatric melanoma cases, the most common skin cancer in children.

