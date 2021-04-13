Markets
CAH

Cardinal Health Gets Contract For PPE Storage, Distribution - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health (CAH) said it was awarded a $57.8 million contract for the storage and distribution of 80,000 pallets of personal protective equipment to support the Strategic National Stockpile. The contract order includes options that if exercised by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services could reach $91.6 million, the company said.

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular