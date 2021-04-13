Cardinal Health Gets Contract For PPE Storage, Distribution - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health (CAH) said it was awarded a $57.8 million contract for the storage and distribution of 80,000 pallets of personal protective equipment to support the Strategic National Stockpile. The contract order includes options that if exercised by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services could reach $91.6 million, the company said.

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities.

