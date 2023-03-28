Cardinal Health explores sale of nuclear medicine unit - Bloomberg News

Corrects day to Tuesday in first paragraph

March 28 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N is exploring a potential sale of its nuclear medicine unit as part of a larger review of its business, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Dublin, Ohio-based drug distributor has been in talks with advisers to examine interest in the unit, which makes radioactive agents and drugs that doctors use to diagnose and treat diseases such as cancer, the report said.

While a final decision is yet to be made, several private equity firms have been mulling offers for the business that could fetch a value of more than $1 billion in a sale, sources told Bloomberg.

"We don't comment on market rumors or speculation," the spokesperson for Cardinal Health said.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.