CARDINAL HEALTH Earnings Results: $CAH Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARDINAL HEALTH ($CAH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.35 per share, beating estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $54,878,000,000, missing estimates of $55,907,444,888 by $-1,029,444,888.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CAH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CARDINAL HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

CARDINAL HEALTH insiders have traded $CAH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY C. SCHERER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $432,919

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CARDINAL HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 515 institutional investors add shares of CARDINAL HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 471 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CARDINAL HEALTH Government Contracts

We have seen $434,508,167 of award payments to $CAH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CARDINAL HEALTH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CARDINAL HEALTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CARDINAL HEALTH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAH forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.