Cardinal Health Climbs On Improved FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) shares are gaining more than 3.0 percent after updating fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.65-$5.80 from $5.60-$5.80. The company reiterated pharmaceutical segment profit of 11-12 percent growth, up from earlier projection of 10.5-12 percent growth.

Currently, shares are at $85.77, up 3.18 percent from the previous close of $83.27 on a volume of 517,821.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.