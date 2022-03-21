Cardinal Health (CAH) Unveils the First Surgical Incise Drape

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH recently introduced the first surgical incise drape utilizing industry-leading antiseptic Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG). Avery Dennison’s AVY patented BeneHold CHG adhesive technology is featured on this drape, thereby lowering the risk of surgical site contamination with organisms primarily related to surgical site infections (‘SSIs”).



It is worth mentioning that Avery Dennison is a global materials science company focused on the design and manufacture of a broad range of labeling and functional materials. Per management at Avery Dennison, the collaboration with Cardinal Health is likely to aid in bringing this innovative technology and product offering to the operating room.



This announcement is likely to provide a boost to Cardinal Health’s Medical business.

Importance of the Surgical Incise Drape

Per a senior consultant at Cardinal Health, CHG is a trustworthy topical antiseptic for surgical patient skin preparation and utilization of the antimicrobial properties of CHG in the actual adhesive of the surgical drape is an innovative approach. This, in turn, is likely to bolster patient care by lowering the risk of microbial contamination.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In fact, the incise film is robust, conformable and breathable and offers a sterile surface to develop a barrier to contamination. The adhesive helps in preventing edge lift of the drape while still removing easily after surgery without injuring fragile skin.



It is noteworthy to mention that the Cardinal Health Surgical Incise Drape with CHG fulfills the International Organization for Standardization and the FDA requirements for cytotoxicity, irritation, acute systemic toxicity, skin sensitization and pyrogenicity.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global surgical drapes market was worth $1.24 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing number of surgical procedures and prevalence of chronic diseases are the primary factors driving the market. Hence, this announcement is well-timed for Cardinal Health.

Recent Developments

This month, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions launched Decision Path — the newest addition to the Navista Tech Solutions (TS) suite of technology solutions. It has been created to help oncology practices lower costs, improve patient care and drive success in transitioning to value-based care.



In February, the company, along with Cue Health Inc., announced the expanded distribution of Cue's professional use and over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11.3% on a year-to-date basis, against the industry’s decline of 2.6%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN and Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC.



AMN Healthcare surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 16.2%. AMN’s earnings yield of 8.8% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.3%.



Henry Schein beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.5%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. HSIC’s earnings yield of 5.6% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.