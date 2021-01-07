Cardinal Health (CAH) Unveils New Logistics Management Tool

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s CAH company, OptiFreight Logistics, recently introduced TotalVue Analytics, which is a tool that will enable healthcare supply chain leaders to use predictive technology and data to detect logistics savings and benchmarking. Notably, this solution will help customers by offering them actionable data.



Notably, OptiFreight Logistics offers logistics management across the chain of care, while delivering total transport management for the healthcare industry.



This move is likely to provide a boost to Cardinal Health’s robust and diversified product portfolio.

More on the News

By leveraging Cardinal Health’s scale, TotalVue Analytics offers health systems with full visibility into every shipment, thereby providing health system leaders the opportunity to boost their efficiency and tracking (including inbound shipments from suppliers or outbound shipments from sites of care) and realize significant long-term cost savings.







From a data analytics standpoint, the partnership with OptiFreight Logistics has allowed supply chain teams at individual facilities throughout the health system to engage with data and track their own performance.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global HCIT market is expected to reach $297 billion at a CAGR of 13.2% during the 2016-2022 period. Rise in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, and patient safety and care, proactive supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices are the primary factors driving the market. Further, growing adoption of smartphones and patient-doctor convenience are contributing to the market’s growth.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10% in a year’s time, compared with the industry’s rally of 16.5%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI, Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Merit Medical has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 12.6%.



Patterson Companies has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6%.



IDEXX Laboratories has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 15.8%.

