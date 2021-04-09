Cardinal Health (CAH) Unveils Navista TS to Boost Patient Care

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s CAH Specialty Solutions recently introduced Cardinal Health Navista Tech Solutions (TS), which is an advanced suite of technology solutions. The latest launch will enable community oncologists to boost patient outcomes and lower costs with respect to their treatment while they shift to value-based care.



This announcement is likely to bolster Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical segment.

Benefits of Navista TS

It is worth mentioning that community-based oncology practices have been under immense pressure as they turn to value-based reimbursement models, while continuing to offer superior quality of care.



Being the only fully integrated resource for value-based care decisions, Navita TS can aid oncology practices become successful by balancing clinical and financial decision-making in a single place on the back of connected tools and data-driven insights. This, in turn, will allow oncologists to enhance patient care and practice performance.







This all-inclusive suite of solutions not only helps to automate manual processes but also lowers administrative burdens. This innovative suite aids oncology practices to understand the highest cost and value drivers, detect treatments that are cheapest while providing the most superior quality of care and choose the correct care plan at the beginning of treatment.

Market Prospects

Per a report by The Business Research Company, the global value based care payment market is anticipated to grow from $1.52 billion in 2020 to $2.27 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 49.5%. Notably, the market is projected to reach $4.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.



Hence, the launch is well-timed for Cardinal Health.

Another Notable Development

In January 2021, Cardinal Health’s company, OptiFreight Logistics, introduced TotalVue Analytics, which is a tool that will enable healthcare supply chain leaders to use predictive technology and data to detect logistics savings and benchmarking. Notably, this solution will help customers by offering them actionable data.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10.6% on a year-to-date basis, compared with the industry’s growth of 4.4%.

