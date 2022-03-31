Cardinal Health (CAH) to Extend Medical Distribution Presence

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH recently announced that it plans to establish a 574,670 square foot medical distribution center in the Columbus, OH region. It is worth mentioning that this new facility will replace the company’s present 235,000 square foot facility near Obetz, OH.



Apart from replacing Cardinal Health’s current facility, the bigger warehouse presence and operations can handle a full transition of existing employees while creating new job opportunities for the Ohio Valley market.



This move is likely to provide a boost to Cardinal Health’s pharmaceutical distribution capability, which is included as one of the services in the Pharmaceutical business.

More on the News

The new facility will combine automation and technology to aid Cardinal Health’s employees, which in turn will help in bolstering safety, service and quality. This integration is likely to provide operational efficiencies and better support fluctuations in volume and labor to offer customers a more stable and predictable experience.



Per management at Cardinal Health, the new warehouse will help in meeting its customers’ current and future needs and is part of a multi-year strategy to increase U.S. warehouse capacity with extended inventory space.



It’s imperative to mention here that in collaboration with Duke Realty — a leading owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial properties — and its joint venture partners Columbus Regional Airport Authority and Capitol Square, Cardinal Health anticipates the new facility to be fully operational by late 2022 or early 2023.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Research and Markets, the global healthcare distribution market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2019-2025). Hence, the announcement is well-timed for Cardinal Health.

Recent Developments

This month, the company introduced the first surgical incise drape utilizing industry-leading antiseptic Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG). Per a senior consultant at Cardinal Health, CHG is a trustworthy topical antiseptic for surgical patient skin preparation and utilization of the antimicrobial properties of CHG in the actual adhesive of the surgical drape is an innovative approach. This, in turn, is likely to bolster patient care by lowering the risk of microbial contamination.



Again, this month, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions launched Decision Path, the newest addition to the Navista Tech Solutions (TS) suite of technology solutions, to help oncology practices lower costs, improve patient care and drive success in transitioning to value-based care.



In February, the company, along with Cue Health Inc., announced the expanded distribution of Cue's professional use and over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

