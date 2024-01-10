Cardinal Health (CAH) Streamlines Operation With New Structure

Cardinal Health CAH announced that it is progressing well with its planned business and portfolio review, including an updated enterprise operating and segment reporting structure. The company has identified businesses with strong growth potential. It has also altered its reporting structure to focus on core businesses and identify key growth areas, and enable greater efficiency across all its businesses. CAH also provided an updated earnings outlook for fiscal 2024.

These strategic moves signify the company's commitment to long-term value creation, efficiency and a streamlined approach. In its pursuit of becoming a streamlined and focused organization, Cardinal Health is also reorganizing its leadership structure.

Price Performance

In the past year, CAH’s shares have risen 35.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.8%. The S&P 500 Index has gained 21.2% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business and Portfolio Review Update

Cardinal Health has completed the review of growth businesses within the Medical Segment, identifying at-Home Solutions and OptiFreight Logistics as key areas for long-term value creation. The decision to invest further in these sectors aligns with industry trends, particularly the shift of healthcare services to home. Cardinal Health's at-Home Solutions, a leading provider of home healthcare medical supplies, is set to expand its distribution network with a new facility in Texas, alongside the existing facility in Ohio.

OptiFreight Logistics is a top-notch healthcare logistics provider that manages more than 21 million shipments annually. The business has achieved profitable growth on the back of its own technology and expertise. It keeps investing in new and tech-based solutions, such as TotalVue Insights, which should help healthcare supply-chain leaders to improve their transportation and logistics processes and save on shipping costs.

The ongoing review of the Global Medical Products and Distribution business looks promising and is a priority for sustained success.

Operating and Segment Reporting Structure Update

Effective Jan 1, 2024, Cardinal Health has realigned its operating and segment reporting structure. The Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions Segment, led by Debbie Weitzman, comprises of resilient Pharmaceutical Distribution and higher-growth Specialty businesses. The Global Medical Products and Distribution (“GMPD”) segment, under the leadership of Steve Mason, focuses on U.S. and International Products and Distribution businesses.

The businesses identified by Cardinal Health for long-term growth — at-Home Solutions, OptiFreight Logistics, Nuclear, and Precision Health Solutions — will be reported under the “Other” category.

The updated structure aims to prioritize core operational execution, drive efficiencies, and enhance accountability and transparency across all businesses.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook Update

Cardinal Health expects its fiscal year 2024 adjusted diluted EPS to be at the high end of the previously guided range of $6.75-$7.00. The positive outlook is driven by favorability in Interest and Other, along with Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding. The company's strong cash flow generation and an incremental share repurchase during the second quarter also contributed to this positive financial outlook.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price

Cardinal Health, Inc. price | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Cardinal Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, HealthEquity HQY and DaVita DVA. While Haemonetics and HealthEquity presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 each, DaVita sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’shares have risen 8.7% in the past year. The bottom-line estimate for Haemoneticshas remained unchanged at $3.89 and $4.15 for 2024 and 2025, respectively, in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.3%.

The bottom-line estimate for HealthEquity has increased from $2.03 to $2.15 for 2023 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 12.1% in the past year against the industry’s 2.1% decline.

HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 22.5%.

The 2023 bottom-line estimate for DaVita has remained unchanged at $8.07 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 36.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10%.

DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 36.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 48.4%.

