Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Cardinal Health (CAH) was down 2.13% at $200.55. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the prescription drug distributor had lost 1.11% lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cardinal Health in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.81, signifying a 19.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $62.4 billion, reflecting a 13.72% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.32 per share and a revenue of $259.25 billion, signifying shifts of +25.24% and +16.48%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Cardinal Health holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Cardinal Health's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.8.

It is also worth noting that CAH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Dental Supplies industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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