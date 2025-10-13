Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Cardinal Health (CAH) was down 1.64% at $154.31. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.56% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.21%.

Shares of the prescription drug distributor witnessed a gain of 3.05% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.08%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cardinal Health will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.22, reflecting a 18.09% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $59.05 billion, indicating a 12.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.42 per share and revenue of $249.31 billion, indicating changes of +14.32% and +12.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Cardinal Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Cardinal Health's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.

Meanwhile, CAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Dental Supplies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.