Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cardinal Health (CAH) ended the recent trading session at $137.13, demonstrating a -0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

The prescription drug distributor's stock has climbed by 6.65% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cardinal Health in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.15, showcasing a 3.37% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $55.03 billion, reflecting a 0.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.94 per share and revenue of $222.62 billion, indicating changes of +5.44% and -1.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cardinal Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Cardinal Health is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cardinal Health has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.34 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.62, which means Cardinal Health is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that CAH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Dental Supplies industry stood at 1.8 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

