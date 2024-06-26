Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Cardinal Health (CAH) ending at $101.10, denoting a -1.97% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.49%.

Shares of the prescription drug distributor have appreciated by 8.84% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cardinal Health in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.72, signifying a 10.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $58.72 billion, up 9.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.35 per share and a revenue of $225.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.94% and +10.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Cardinal Health is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Cardinal Health is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.57 of its industry.

One should further note that CAH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Dental Supplies industry stood at 1.99 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.