Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cardinal Health (CAH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Cardinal Health is one of 975 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cardinal Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CAH has returned 27.6% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.3%. This means that Cardinal Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT). The stock has returned 110.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies' current year EPS has increased 17.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cardinal Health belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.5% so far this year, so CAH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Adaptive Biotechnologies falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 485 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.9%.

Cardinal Health and Adaptive Biotechnologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

