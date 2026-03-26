Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Moves -1.71%: What You Should Know

Cardinal Health (CAH) ended the recent trading session at $207.70, demonstrating a -1.71% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.38%.

The prescription drug distributor's stock has dropped by 6.57% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 7.17% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cardinal Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $2.8 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $62.42 billion, indicating a 13.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.31 per share and a revenue of $259.27 billion, indicating changes of +25.12% and +16.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cardinal Health. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Cardinal Health holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.49. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.08 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that CAH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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