Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Cardinal Health (CAH) was down 1.47% at $207.83. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.51% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.01%.

The prescription drug distributor's shares have seen a decrease of 5.32% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 7.54% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cardinal Health in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.8, showcasing a 19.15% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.42 billion, up 13.74% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.31 per share and a revenue of $259.27 billion, signifying shifts of +25.12% and +16.48%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Cardinal Health is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Cardinal Health is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.45. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.72 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that CAH has a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Dental Supplies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.77.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.