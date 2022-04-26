Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

Cardinal Health (CAH) closed the most recent trading day at $60.63, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 5.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cardinal Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Cardinal Health is projected to report earnings of $1.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43 billion, up 9.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $177.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.39% and +9.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. Cardinal Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Cardinal Health's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.3, so we one might conclude that Cardinal Health is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CAH's PEG ratio is currently 2.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

