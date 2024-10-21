Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Cardinal Health (CAH) standing at $112.32, reflecting a -0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

The prescription drug distributor's stock has climbed by 0.51% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cardinal Health in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 1, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.64, reflecting a 5.2% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $51.26 billion, indicating a 6.4% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $215.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.06% and -4.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Cardinal Health boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.77. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.06 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that CAH has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.