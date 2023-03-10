Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Cardinal Health (CAH) closed the most recent trading day at $71.19, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had lost 8.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.

Cardinal Health will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, up 0.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.05 billion, up 9.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $201.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.11% and +11.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher within the past month. Cardinal Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Cardinal Health's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.48.

Meanwhile, CAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

