Cardinal Health (CAH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Cardinal Health (CAH) closed at $225.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

The prescription drug distributor's shares have seen an increase of 3.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 6.06% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cardinal Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 11, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.42, showcasing a 16.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $65.61 billion, up 9.06% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.77 per share and a revenue of $256.24 billion, indicating changes of +30.7% and +15.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% higher. Cardinal Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.36.

Meanwhile, CAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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