Cardinal Health (CAH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Cardinal Health (CAH) was down 2.96% at $204.92. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the prescription drug distributor witnessed a gain of 2.32% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 1.59%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cardinal Health in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.81, showcasing a 19.57% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.4 billion, up 13.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.32 per share and revenue of $259.25 billion, which would represent changes of +25.24% and +16.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cardinal Health. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. Cardinal Health is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cardinal Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.11.

It is also worth noting that CAH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Dental Supplies industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.79.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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