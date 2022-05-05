Cardinal Health (CAH) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share (EPS), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 5.8%. The bottom line declined 5% year over year.



GAAP loss per share in the quarter was $5.05, compared with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 40 cents per share.

Revenue Details

Revenues improved 14% on a year-over-year basis to $44.84 billion. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%.

Segmental Analysis

Pharmaceutical Segment



In the fiscal third quarter, pharmaceutical revenues amounted to $40.96 billion, up 17% on a year-over-year basis. The performance highlights branded pharmaceutical sales growth from existing and net new Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.



Pharmaceutical profit was $487 million, down 5% on a year-over-year basis. The downside was due to an increase in operations expenditure and previously expected investments in technology enhancements, partially offset by generics program performance.

Medical Segment



In the quarter under review, revenues at this segment fell 7% to $3.88 billion due to the divestiture of the Cordis business as well as a decrease in products and distribution volumes, which includes the impact of global supply chain challenges.



The company reported a profit of $59 million in the Medical segment, which plunged 66% from the year-ago quarter primarily due to net inflationary impacts and global supply chain restrictions in products and distribution.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit fell 7% year over year to $1.68 billion.



As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in the reported quarter was 3.8%, down 80 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.14 billion, up 2% year over year.



The company reported an operating loss of $97 million in the quarter under review against the year-ago quarter’s income of $473 million.

Financial Update

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.36 billion, compared with $3.16 billion on a sequential basis.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities totaled $130 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter, compared with net cash provided of $1.76 billion in the year-ago quarter.

2022 Guidance Revised

Cardinal Health updated its fiscal 2022 outlook. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share between $5.15 and $5.25 (compared to the previously guided range of $5.15 and $5.50). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.27 per share.

Conclusion

Cardinal Health exited the fiscal third quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings missed the consensus mark, but revenues beat the same. The company witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical in the quarter under review.



Plans to build a new medical distribution center in the central Ohio area, partnership with Innara Health and Kinaxis, and the introduction of the first surgical incise drape are the highlights of the quarter under review.



However, intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns. Weakness in the Medical segment is a woe. Contraction in gross margin remains a headwind.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Cardinal Health carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

