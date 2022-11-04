Cardinal Health (CAH) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share (EPS), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents by 25%. The bottom line, however, declined 7% year over year.

GAAP earnings per share in the quarter were 40 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 94 cents per share.

Revenue Details

Revenues improved 13% on a year-over-year basis to $49.6 billion. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%.

Segmental Analysis

Pharmaceutical Segment

In the fiscal first quarter, pharmaceutical revenues amounted to $45.8 billion, up 15% on a year-over-year basis. The performance highlights branded pharmaceutical sales growth from existing and net new Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

Pharmaceutical profit was $431 million, up 6% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was driven by generics program performance along with a higher contribution from the brand sales mix, which was partially offset by rising supply chain costs.

Medical Segment

In the quarter under review, revenues at this segment fell 9% to $3.8 billion due to the divestiture of the Cordis business as well as a decrease in product and distribution volumes.

The company reported a loss of $8 million in the Medical segment against a profit of $123 million in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded a loss during the quarter, primarily due to net inflationary impacts on products and distribution.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit was down 1.7% year over year to $1.61 billion.

As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the reported quarter was 3.3%, down approximately 40 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.

Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.2 billion, up 7.5% year over year.

The company reported an operating income of $137 million in the quarter under review compared with the year-ago quarter’s income of $415 million.

Financial Update

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.49 billion, compared with $4.72 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $23 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter, compared with net cash used of $646 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance Maintained

Cardinal Health reiterated its fiscal 2023 view. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share between $5.05 and $5.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.20 per share.

Conclusion

Cardinal Health exited the fiscal first quarter on a strong note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical segment in the quarter under review.

However, intense competition and customer concentration are concerns. Weakness in the Medical segment is a woe. Contraction in gross margin also remains a headwind.

