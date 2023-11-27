Cardinal Health (CAH) Price Target Increased by 10.03% to 110.93

The average one-year price target for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has been revised to 110.92 / share. This is an increase of 10.03% from the prior estimate of 100.81 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 96.96 to a high of 132.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.38% from the latest reported closing price of 106.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAH is 0.30%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 234,638K shares. The put/call ratio of CAH is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,932K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,972K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 15.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,061K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,012K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 14.37% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,901K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,018K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,795K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,801K shares, representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,490K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,428K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Health Background Information

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in 46 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

