Cardinal Health (CAH) Launches Surgical Gown for Safe Surgery

Cardinal Health CAH announced the launch of SmartGown EDGE Breathable Surgical Gown with ASSIST Instrument Pockets in the United States. The new surgical gown will provide surgical teams with safe and convenient instrument access in the operating room.

The gown, which is exclusively available from CAH, is designed to hold one recommended instrument per pocket during surgical procedures, which should help in handling efficiency and enabling clinical teams to focus on delivering safe patient care.

The gown’s pockets will also help store repeatedly used instruments, leading to reduced instrument handoffs or exchanges during a procedure, while promoting potential time saving and self-sufficiency. The pockets will also help in minimizing potential contamination and unintentional instrument drops outside the sterile area.

The SmartGown is a rated AAMI level 4 protection surgical gown in the United States that should provide a barrier of protection against high fluid exposure and blood-borne pathogens.

It is developed by Cardinal heath in collaboration with Mayo Clinic and co-inventors — Joseph Dearani and Salim Walji — who are heart surgeons.

Shares of Cardinal Health have risen 33.7% year to date compared with the industry's 8.1% growth.



Per a report by Grand View Research, the surgical (hospital) gown market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $12.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of approximately 12.9%. Growing number of surgeries globally is a key market driver.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is likely to provide a significant boost to Cardinal Health's business.

Recent Developments

Last month, Cardinal Health announced the launch of its next-generation Kangaroo OMNI enteral feeding pump in the United States. The new pump’s design will provide more options to patients in meeting their personalized needs for enteral feeding.

The same month, the company reported its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein it recorded a solid uptick in its overall top line. The company also witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical segment. Recovery in the Medical segment was encouraging.

CAH launched NTrainer System 2.0 in August, to help reduce the length of stay for premature and newborn infants in neonatal intensive care units.

