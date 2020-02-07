Cardinal Health (CAH) in Focus: Stock Moves 10.6% Higher

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 11% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $49.79 to $55.32 in the past one-month time frame.



The move came in after the company announced strong second-quarter fiscal 2020 results.



The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Cardinal Health currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price

Cardinal Health, Inc. price | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

