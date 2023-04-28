Cardinal Health (CAH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cardinal Health (CAH) closed the most recent trading day at $82.10, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 8.93% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cardinal Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 2.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $49.42 billion, up 10.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $202.29 billion, which would represent changes of +7.71% and +11.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. Cardinal Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cardinal Health is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.85.

Meanwhile, CAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CAH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

