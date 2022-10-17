Cardinal Health (CAH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cardinal Health (CAH) closed at $68.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 1.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cardinal Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.9 billion, up 6.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $193.58 billion, which would represent changes of +2.96% and +6.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.06% lower. Cardinal Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cardinal Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.46, which means Cardinal Health is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CAH has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Dental Supplies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.