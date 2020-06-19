Cardinal Health (CAH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cardinal Health (CAH) closed the most recent trading day at $53.81, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CAH as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CAH is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.04 billion, down 0.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.30 per share and revenue of $153.45 billion, which would represent changes of +0.38% and +5.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CAH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CAH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.06, so we one might conclude that CAH is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CAH has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

