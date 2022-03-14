Cardinal Health (CAH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cardinal Health (CAH) closed at $52.61, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 0.04% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cardinal Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.21 billion, up 10.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $177.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.03% and +9.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. Cardinal Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Cardinal Health is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.81.

We can also see that CAH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CAH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.