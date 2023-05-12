Cardinal Health (CAH) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Cardinal Health said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $84.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.59%, the lowest has been 2.36%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAH is 0.34%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 245,440K shares. The put/call ratio of CAH is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.93% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Health is 89.02. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.93% from its latest reported closing price of 84.84.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Health is 201,265MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,963K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,123K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,105K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,269K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 3.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,057K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,369K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,447K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,994K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,202K shares, representing a decrease of 64.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in 46 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

