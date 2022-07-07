Cardinal Health (CAH) Buys Bendcare CPO-GPO, Invests in Its MSO

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH recently acquired the Bendcare group purchasing organization (CPO-GPO) entity and made a minority investment in the Bendcare management services organization (“MSO”). Following the buyout, current Bendcare-affiliated CPO-GPO members will shift to Cardinal Health's Cornerstone Rheumatology GPO. Further, Cardinal Health will become the exclusive distributor for those practices.

Financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.

The latest acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen Cardinal Health's specialty solutions business, which is a component of its broader Pharmaceutical segment, on a global scale.

Rationale Behind the Buyout

Following the acquisition, the proficiencies and capabilities of Cardinal Health and Bendcare are expected to be combined. This, in turn, will likely create an integrated suite of clinical, practice management and distribution solutions to help support rheumatology practices across United States.

The buyout also expands Cardinal Health's distribution opportunities and technology solution offerings for specialty practices.

Per Cardinal Health's management, the acquisition will likely enable the company to focus on achieving cost-effective patient outcomes and care.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research and Markets, the global pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $1228.45 billion in 2020 to $1700.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Factors like rise in the elderly population and increased patient pool of many chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis are expected to drive the market.

Given the growing market potential, the new buyout seems to have been timed well.

Recent Developments

Last month, Cardinal Health tied up with Zipline and begun long-range drone deliveries in North Carolina. The latest partnership between the two companies is aimed at transforming patients’ experience while improving care delivery.

The same month, Cardinal Health announced the addition of a new distribution center in the Columbus, OH area as part of a multi-year warehouse modernization and growth plan. The new distribution center will support the company's at-Home Solutions business.

In April, Cardinal Health collaborated with Innara Health on the redesign of the NTrainer System. The next-generation NTrainer will likely to be smaller, more intuitive and easier to integrate into NICU feeding protocols.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.6% fall and the S&P 500’s 11.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMN Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 1.1%. AMN's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 15.6%.

