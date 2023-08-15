Cardinal Health (CAH) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Ups '24 EPS View

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share (EPS), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 48% year over year.

GAAP loss per share in the quarter was 25 cents against the year-ago quarter’s earnings per share of 50 cents per share. The significant decline in GAAP earnings was led by a goodwill impairment charge of $368 million in the Medical segment.

Revenue Details

Sales improved 13% on a year-over-year basis to $53.5 billion. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

Segmental Analysis

Pharmaceutical Segment

In the reported quarter, pharmaceutical revenues increased 15% to $49.7 billion on a year-over-year basis. The performance highlights branded pharmaceutical sales growth from existing Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

Pharmaceutical profit totaled $504 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The upside was driven by generics program performance.

Medical Segment

Revenues in this segment were $3.8 billion, flat year over year, as lower PPE volumes and pricing were completely offset by at-home Solutions growth.

The segment reported a profit of $82 million against a loss of $16 million in the year-ago quarter. This upside was driven by an improvement in net inflationary impacts, including mitigation initiatives and normalization of PPE margins.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit increased 13% year over year to $1.83 billion.

As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the reported quarter was 3.5%, almost flat on a year-over-year basis.

Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.27 billion, up 9.7% from that recorded in the comparable period of 2022.

Operating income came in at $137 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $36 million.

Fiscal 2023 Results

For the full year, Cardinal Health’s revenues were up 13% at $205 billion. Adjusted EPS improved 14% to $5.79.

Financial Update

The company exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.04 billion compared with $3.99 billion in the fiscal third quarter of 2023.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $858 million compared with $2.99 billion in the year-ago period.

2024 Guidance Raised

Cardinal Health raised its fiscal 2024 guidance for earnings. The company anticipates adjusted EPS between $6.50 and $6.75, up from the previous guidance of $6.45-$6.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.73 per share.

CAH also raised its Pharmaceutical segment revenue guidance for fiscal 2024. The company expects revenues to grow by 10-12 %. It reiterated the Pharmaceutical segment’s profit outlook at 4-6% growth.

The company expects Medical segment sales to grow by nearly 3% and segment profit of almost $400 million.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Conclusion

Cardinal Health exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company also witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical segment. Recovery in the Medical segment is encouraging.

However, intense competition and customer concentration are concerning.

