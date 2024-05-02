Cardinal Health (CAH) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups '24 EPS View

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 6.7%. The bottom line also improved 20% year over year.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was $1.05 compared with $1.34 in the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Sales improved 9% on a year-over-year basis to $54.9 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Segmental Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions Segment

In the reported quarter, pharmaceutical revenues increased 9% to $50.7 billion on a year-over-year basis. The performance highlights branded pharmaceutical sales growth from existing Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

Pharmaceutical profit totaled $580 million, up 4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The upside was driven by generics program performance.

Global Medical Products and Distribution Segment

Revenues in this segment totaled $3.1 billion, up 4% year over year, driven by growth volume from existing customers.

The segment reported a profit of $20 million against a loss of $46 million in the year-ago quarter. This upside was driven by an improvement in net inflationary impacts, including mitigation initiatives.

Other

This segment includes three operating segments: at-Home Solutions, Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions and OptiFreight Logistics. Sales totaled $1.2 billion in the quarter, up 14% year over year.

The segment’s profit amounted to $111 million, up 5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The upside was driven by robust performance in OptiFreight Logistics.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit increased 9.1% year over year to $1.95 billion.

As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the reported quarter was 3.5%, almost flat on a year-over-year basis.

Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.28 billion, up 8.7% year over year.

Operating income amounted to $367 million compared with $572 million in the year-ago quarter. However, adjusted operating income increased 10% year over year to $666 million.

Financial Update

The company exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.72 billion compared with $4.59 billion in the fiscal second quarter of 2024.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities totaled $49 million against cumulative net cash provided by operating activities of $1.36 billion in the year-ago period.

2024 EPS View Raised

Cardinal Health raised its fiscal 2024 guidance for earnings. The company now anticipates adjusted EPS between $7.30 and $7.40, up from the previous guidance of $7.20-$7.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.28.

The company continues to expect revenues from its Pharmaceutical segment to grow 10-12%. Segmental profit is likely to increase 8.5-9.5%, up from the previous guidance of 7-9%.

Revenues from the Medical segment are estimated to grow 2%. Segmental profit is expected to be $65 million in the quarter.

The company also provided a preliminary guidance for fiscal 2025. It expects adjusted EPS to be at least $7.50 for the period. Segmental profit is estimated to grow at least 1% in the Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment and nearly $175 million in the Global Medical Products and Distribution segment. This metric for the Other segment is likely to grow nearly 10%.

Conclusion

Cardinal Health exited the fiscal third quarter on a mixed note. While its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. However, the company witnessed year-over-year revenue growth across all its sectors.

Shares of the company were down 1.4% in pre-market trading following mixed results. The company’s shares have risen 11% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3%. The broader S&P 500 Index has moved up 10.1% in the same period.



An intense competition and customer concentration are concerning.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Cardinal Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Align Technology, Inc. ALGN, Ecolab ECL and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%. Revenues of $997.4 million outpaced the consensus mark by 2.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.9%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.9%.

Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1.7%.

Ecolab’s shares have rallied 33.8% against the industry’s 9.3% decline in the past year.

Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 56 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.5%.

