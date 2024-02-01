Cardinal Health (CAH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups '24 EPS View

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 16.7%. The bottom line also improved 38% year over year.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was $1.43 against the year-ago period’s reported loss of 50 cents per share.

Revenue Details

Sales improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis to $57.45 billion. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

Segmental Analysis

Pharmaceutical Segment

In the reported quarter, pharmaceutical revenues increased 12.3% to $53.52 billion on a year-over-year basis. The performance highlights branded pharmaceutical sales growth from existing Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

Pharmaceutical profit totaled $518 million, up 11.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The upside was driven by generics program performance and higher contributions from brand and specialty products.

Medical Segment

Revenues in this segment totaled $3.93 billion, up 3.5% year over year, driven by growth in at-Home Solutions, and Global Medical Products and Distribution.

The segment reported a profit of $71 million compared with $17 million in the year-ago quarter. This upside was driven by an improvement in net inflationary impacts, including mitigation initiatives.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Margin Analysis

Gross profit increased 11% year over year to $1.85 billion.

As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the reported quarter was 3.2135%, almost flat on a year-over-year basis.

Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.28 billion, up 8% year over year.

Operating income amounted to $482 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $119 million. The company recorded impairments and loss on disposal of assets of $1 million compared with $710 million in the prior-year quarter, which led to a loss in the same time frame.

Financial Update

The company exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.59 billion compared with $3.85 billion in the fiscal first quarter of 2024.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.19 billion compared with $597 million in the year-ago period.

2024 EPS View Raised

Cardinal Health raised its fiscal 2024 guidance for earnings. The company now anticipates adjusted EPS between $7.20 and $7.35, up from the previous guidance of $6.75-$7.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $6.91.

The company expects revenues for its Pharmaceutical Segment, excluding Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions, to grow 10-12%. Segment profit is likely to increase 7-9%.

Revenues for the Medical Segment, excluding at-Home Solutions and OptiFreight Logistics, are estimated to grow nearly 2%. Segment profit is expected to be $65 million.

Conclusion

Cardinal Health exited the fiscal second quarter on a strong note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company also witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical segment. Recovery in the Medical segment is encouraging.

However, intense competition and customer concentration are concerning.

