Cardinal Health (CAH) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups '24 EPS View

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 by 23.6%. The bottom line also improved 44.2% year over year.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 2 cents compared with the year-ago period’s level of 40 cents. The significant decline was led by a goodwill impairment charge of $537 million in the Medical segment.

Revenue Details

Sales improved 10.4% on a year-over-year basis to $54.76 billion. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

Segmental Analysis

Pharmaceutical Segment

In the reported quarter, pharmaceutical revenues increased 11% to $51 billion on a year-over-year basis. The performance highlights branded pharmaceutical sales growth from existing Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

Pharmaceutical profit totaled $507 million, up 18% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The upside was driven by generics program performance and higher contributions from brand and specialty products.

Medical Segment

Revenues at this segment totaled $3.8 billion, flat year over year, as lower PPE volumes and pricing were completely offset by at-home Solutions growth.

The segment reported a profit of $71 million against a loss of $8 million in the year-ago quarter. This upside was driven by an improvement in net inflationary impacts, including mitigation initiatives.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit increased 9.5% year over year to $1.77 billion.

As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the reported quarter was 3.2%, almost flat on a year-over-year basis.

Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.2 billion, flat year over year.

Operating loss amounted to $14 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $137 million. The company recorded Impairments and loss on disposal of assets of $537 million compared with $153 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update

The company exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.85 billion compared with $4.04 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $545 million compared with $23 million in the year-ago period.

2024 Guidance Raised

Cardinal Health raised its fiscal 2024 guidance for earnings. The company anticipates adjusted EPS between $6.75 and $7.00, up from the previous guidance of $6.50-$6.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $6.66.

CAH also raised its guidance for the Pharmaceutical segment’s profit. It now expects growth in the band of 7-9% compared with the earlier projection of 4-6%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Conclusion

Cardinal Health exited the fiscal first quarter on a strong note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company also witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical segment. Recovery in the Medical segment is encouraging.

However, intense competition and customer concentration are concerning.

