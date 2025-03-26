Cardinal Health (CAH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Cardinal Health (CAH) closed at $133.98, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

Shares of the prescription drug distributor have appreciated by 3.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.91%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cardinal Health in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.15, showcasing a 3.37% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $55.03 billion, reflecting a 0.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.94 per share and a revenue of $222.62 billion, indicating changes of +5.44% and -1.92%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Cardinal Health boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cardinal Health is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.86.

It's also important to note that CAH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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