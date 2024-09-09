Cardinal Health (CAH) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Cardinal Health (CAH) closed at $112.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.16%.

The the stock of prescription drug distributor has risen by 11.03% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cardinal Health in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $51.24 billion, down 6.43% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $215.77 billion, indicating changes of +0.93% and -4.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cardinal Health. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% higher. Right now, Cardinal Health possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cardinal Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.18, which means Cardinal Health is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CAH has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CAH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

